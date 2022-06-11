In this week’s Celeb Watch, Nigerian artists continue to travel around the world living the ultimate superstar dream, from international shows to guest appearances and even album releases.

Nigerian artists have since sold out stadiums all over the world and even in non-English speaking countries as their songs have gone global, thanks to social media and various streaming services.

This development has made the growth of Nigerian artistry rapid and very lucrative. Nigerian artists are even getting management from international music labels.

They are known to the international community and are now doing collaborations with artistes from all over the world.

In the past week, Tiwa Savage has been on her North American tour visiting cities like Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The tour started on May 15th and would end on the 19th of this month. She also announced her Europe tour named “Water and Garri “ which is to begin on the 13th of August.

Buju, now known as BNXN, just announced his “Bad Since 97” tour which would begin on the 19th of June and take place in several countries in Europe including Malta, Cyprus, Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Lithuania, Warsaw, UK, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Turkey. The tour would end on August 7th.

Falz on the other hand released a new album named BAHD which debuted in the number one spot on Apple Music yesterday just a few days after its release. He also announced that he would be hosting a free concert in Lagos. But there is a caveat, attendees are required to show their PVC before entry. So far 2face (Tubaba) has also announced that he would be on the show.

Joeboy did a show in faraway Suriname, a Dutch-speaking country in South America, and the show was a success and sold out as the musician posted on his Instagram page, “Hard to sleep when you live your dreams. 15,000 people! Thank you Suriname!”

Undoubtedly in the entertainment industry, Nigerian artists are making a name for themselves and putting the country on the map and they’re just getting started.