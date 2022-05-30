After four days of being stalled below the important $30K barrier, the pioneer crypto, Bitcoin, was finally showing signs of life on Monday, and other cryptocurrencies were following suit.

The largest cryptocurrency rose for the third day in a row, going through the $30K barrier. It increased by 4.4 percent to $30,441.43 per share. While Bitcoin’s dominance has grown in recent months, several altcoins have outperformed, with Ethereum’s price jumping beyond $1.9K.

Crypto investors became emboldened as the dollar retraced its losses from the previous week, heading for its first monthly loss in five months, as investors reduced their bets on higher U.S. rates spurring more rises and worries of a global recession faded a little.

Crypto market outlook

The dollar index was stable at 101.660 on Monday after hitting a two-decade high of 105.010 earlier in May.

To confirm this bullish divergence, Ethereum must break through $1,900, but things are looking up.

In recent months, Bitcoin has been thwarted as the Federal Reserve and other central banks have shifted toward rate-hiking cycles in the face of stubbornly high inflation. The Terra ecosystem’s demise has also harmed sentiment in digital assets.

Concerns among market watchers grew over the weekend when the Nasdaq 100’s record-high correlation with it tailed off as tech companies surged, indicating the index’s behaviour as a risk asset.

Bitcoin’s two-week sideways churn inside a so-called “pennant” came to an end late last week, with prices breaching lower.

According to the pattern, bears will continue to have the upper hand until the token reclaims $30,200, and any break below $28,000 might bring $25,000 back into focus. A descending-triangle pattern suggests that anything below roughly $25,400 could trigger a retest of the 2017 high, which was just below $20,000.