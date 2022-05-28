The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential primary election to between June 6 and 8

This was announced by Mr Felix Morka, the party’s spokesman in a statement on Saturday.

The primaries were initially scheduled for May 29 to 30 but were shifted after INEC extended the deadline for party primaries.

The statement reads, “Following the Independent National Electoral Commission’s extension of the deadline for the submission of list of candidates by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby postpones its Special Convention for Presidential Primary from Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022 to Monday, 6th – Wednesday, 8th of June, 2022.”

Nairametrics had reported that on Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission extended the schedule for parties to conduct primaries to June 9.