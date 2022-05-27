The Federal Government has stated that the gas leak which caused a fire in the Emene area of Enugu state was caused by borehole drilling activities.

This was disclosed by Mr Idris Musa, Director-General of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The agency said emergency operations are currently in place to avert a disaster from the incident.

What NOSDRA is saying

Mr Musa said, “There is a natural gas problem at a borehole drilling point at Caritas University, Emene, Enugu.

“In the course of drilling very deep to reach the aquifer, the drilling hit the gas level.

“The Chief Executive of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been notified.

“The Zonal Head of National Emergency Management Agency has secured the assistance of both Federal and State Fire Services

“Efforts are ongoing to secure more technical assistance to bring the situation under control.”

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported a similar incident last year of a November 5 oil well leak in Nembe, Bayelsa State, which spilt over 2 million barrels of hydrocarbon into the environment.

Aiteo hired the services of United States well-control firm, Boots and Coots, a Halliburton Company, to stop the oil and gas leak from the well.