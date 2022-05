The Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation has unveiled 27 recipients of its 2022 Grant Scheme across multiple backgrounds, including health, environment, entrepreneurship, STEM, and leadership, who will receive a substantial grant to further their exceptional work.

The awarded projects were selected from a competitive pool of over 500 submissions from nonprofits and innovative organisations spread across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The grants will enhance and build upon these national and regional organisations’ critical work that aligns with ACT Foundation’s core mission to provide skills training, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and pipeline development for health, environment, and leadership.

The new grantees for 2022 comprise a diverse group of national and international Organisations such as; Dove-Haven Foundation, Cece Yara Foundation, Ashake Foundation, Somo Africa Trust, TonyMay Foundation, and The Bridge Foundation for Youth Leadership. These recipients join the expanding network of individuals and institutions that the ACT Foundation has supported over the past five years in its role as one of the most significant grant-awarding institutions in Africa.

ACT Foundation 2022 grant cycle which began in October 2021, saw over 40% of the applications this year emerging outside Nigeria. The due diligence exercise saw the recipients selected based on three criteria: Exceptional creativity, a track record of significant accomplishments, and potential for future creative work. Unfortunately, only the top 2% of the proposals scaled these final hurdles.

The Foundation noted that In 2022, it achieved a milestone of reaching over 2 million people through its funded projects across 8 African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, South Africa, Ghana, Cameroon and Guinea, and Cote d’Ivoire. ACT Funded interventions have also reached all 36 states in Nigeria.

“We are delighted to unveil our 27 grantees for our 6th Grant Cycle. These Organisations are doing exceptional work in Health, Enterprise Development, Environment, and Leadership across different communities on the continent,” said Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer of ACT Foundation.

“We are excited to partner with them to create impact and provide innovative solutions across Africa. We strongly believe in collaboration as it is crucial to accelerating growth and sustaining impact locally, regionally, and globally” she added.

While congratulating the recipients, Alile expressed optimism that the work of the 2022 Grant recipients will be impactful.

“We look forward to seeing our grantees use this funding to fulfill their missions. Through their efforts and collaboration, we hope that our continent will continue to be a place where all of us can live, work, play, and grow,” she said.

The ACT Foundation works to improve socio-economic outcomes for African communities by building capacity in under-resourced fields and key focus areas- Health, Entrepreneurship, Environment, and leadership in Africa.

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, which is celebrating a milestone of five years of operations this year, has remained resolute as a grant-making nonprofit organisation. Established to support local, national and regional non–profit organisations, the foundation continues to address challenges and associated vulnerabilities across the African continent.

Thanking its sponsors and partners, Access Bank, for their support over the last five years, ACT Foundation revealed that it had awarded grants to seventy-five beneficiaries, impacted an estimated two hundred thousand persons, and extended philanthropic gestures to eighty-one communities in Africa and the thirty-six states of Nigeria.

According to the organisation, impactful activities to commemorate its fifth anniversary will be rolled out in the coming days and weeks. For more on ACT Foundation, visit https://actrustfoundation.org/

According to the organisation, impactful activities to commemorate its fifth anniversary will be rolled out in the coming days and weeks. For more on ACT Foundation, visit https://actrustfoundation.org/