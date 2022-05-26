A Yenagoa Division of the Federal High Court has restrained the Federal Government from issuing licences on marginal oil fields in the Niger Delta.

The presiding judge, Justice Isa Dashen granted the restraining order which is to subsist pending the determination of the suit.

In 2020, some Ijaw leaders had approached the court seeking to halt licensing on marginal oil fields located in their areas.

They had approached the court to restrain the FG following an announcement of the bid winners on the field made on June 1, 2021, by the FG.

They prayed the court to restrain the Federal Government from further advertising and receiving bids in respect of the marginal fields.

They also prayed the court to restrain the Federal Government from approving licences in respect of the marginal fields.

Justice Dashen who granted the order restraining the FG adjourned the matter for June 8 for the continuation of hearing and ruling on pending motions before the court.

What you should know

Marginal fields are shallow fields which may not produce crude oil in commercial quantities immediately and would require further development to boost volume.

They also refer to discoveries which have not been exploited for long, due to some factors.

The plaintiffs include Chief Brown Agu (Opu Agu VIII), Mrs Rosemary John-Oduone, President Ijaw Women Connect and Mr Femowei Friend on behalf of themselves and the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

Defendants in the suit include The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.