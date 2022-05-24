The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, besieged the Abuja residence of the former 2 term Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

Okorocha, who is a serving senator and a presidential aspirant under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency for a while now.

According to some media reports and videos circulating on social media, the EFCC operatives who invaded his residence could be seen parading in and out of his premises at the Maitama area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, preventing anyone one from going in or out of the building.

Although the details of the invasion is not disclosed, the recent action might not be unconnected with an ongoing investigation by the EFCC over alleged corruption charges against the former government with the anti-corruption agency insisting that Okorocha must submit himself for probe.

Okorocha says EFCC trying to prevent him from presidential screening

Meanwhile, Okorocha in his reaction to the invasion and being held hostage, alleged that the EFCC is trying to prevent him from attending the screening of presidential aspirants under the APC, which was scheduled to start today, May 24, and end on May 25.

He wondered why his house would be invaded on the screening day of all the Presidential aspirants of APC, saying he never received any invitation or got court summons from any quarters.

He said, ”Frankly speaking, the situation I find myself is a situation of what I call hostage. Policemen and EFCC operatives are currently in my compound and they want to possibly whisk me away… my gate is blocked.

”All I am asking for now is to allow me to go for my screening because I am a Presidential aspirant and our election comes up on Sunday. If I am not allowed to go for this screening, I might miss it.

”I am not an unknown person in the country. I have an address and people know me in the country. All what it takes for the EFCC is to send me an invitation and I will gladly oblige.’’

What you should know

Recall that on January 31 2022, the EFCC filed 17-count criminal charges against Rochas Okorocha and others at a federal high court in Abuja over an alleged conspiracy to steal N2.9 billion in public funds.

He was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of APC and 5 companies to steal from public coffers.

But the former governor has since denied any wrongdoing, stressing that it was not the first time he would be facing such action from the agency which he said was politically motivated.

According to him, the anti-graft agency has continued to disobey court orders relating to the alleged abuse of his fundamental human rights.