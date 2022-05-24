The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has voted unanimously to raise the benchmark interest rate to 13% after two years of expansionary monetary policy.

This was disclosed by the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, while reading the communique of the third monetary policy committee meeting of the year, on Tuesday 24th May 2022.

The rate which had been at 11.5% since September 2020, in a bid to spur recovery from the recession recorded due to the covid-19 has now been raised by the apex bank after inflation rate rose above 16%.

CBN’s hawkish move is targeted at curbing the rising rate of inflation in the country, while still cautiously ensuring economic growth.

Highlights of the Committee’s decision

MPR raised to 13%

The asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR was retained

CRR was retained at 27.5%

While Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30%