Nigeria’s energy generation peaked at 3,981 megawatts on Thursday, 12th May 2022, representing a 0.82% increase compared to the previous day (3,535MW). This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Also, off-peak generation increased by 6.22% to 3,535MW in contrast to 3,328MW recorded during the previous day. Meanwhile, the total energy generated on the day under review was 89.19kMWh, 0.21% higher than 89.01kMWh generated on Wednesday.

In the same vein, GenCos supplied a total of 87.99kMWh of energy, which is 0.3% higher than the 87.7kMWh sent out the previous day. Despite the marginal uptrend Nigeria’s energy generation is still significantly below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Highlight (12th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,981.3MW (+0.82%)

Off-peak generation – 3,535MW (+6.22%)

Energy generated – 89,198.4MWh (+0.21%)

Energy sent out – 87,987.49MWh (+0.3%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.6Hz, while the lowest frequency was 48.99Hz. Also, 98.64% of the energy generated on Thursday was supplied by the Generating companies.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu while discussing in an interactive session on “Frequent National Grid collapse” with the Senate Committee on Power and critical stakeholders said that the ministry is working towards reliable power grid to ensure efficient electricity supply in the country.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.