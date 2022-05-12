On its website https://calyx-token.io/ the Calyx Token (CLX) token pledges to ‘empower’ its community members with ‘fair representation on agendas that are productive for the entire ecosystem’. Considering the volatile crypto world, this claim to empowerment is poignant because authority, confidence, freedom, and control are not often aligned with cryptocurrency.

Currently experiencing a market dip, cryptocurrency is an unstable environment. Once an investment has been made it is understandable to feel swept along by the constantly changing market tides. So, what is Calyx Token (CLX) doing to assert the confident authority of empowerment?

How does decentralisation lead to investor empowerment?

Firstly, Calyx Token (CLX), Ethereum (ETH), and TRON (TRX) are all decentralised. This means that they are community-led, rejecting singular leadership and instead creating a societal structure. This is empowering because it removes hierarchy and enables investors to have equal influence and collaboration on decisions. By focusing on transparency and verifiability these coins prove that they value their investors.

This democratic, community-led, empowerment appears to be successful. TRON (TRX), one of the few coins still rising despite the current market dip, is specifically very passionate about being decentralised. Arguably, this community-driven decentralisation has enabled it to establish ‘in-depth cooperation with a number of world-class wallets’. Therefore, by giving its investors equal contributions, and empowering them with authority and control, TRON (TRX) has secured influential investors that continue to support the coin.

Anonymous leadership is empowering

Calyx Token (CLX) has anonymous leadership. Although this might initially wave a red flag, it is arguably an empowering manoeuvre that places power into the hands of its investors and away from the individual creators. Coins like Ethereum (ETH) and TRON (TRX) have famous figureheads who represent the coin and take credit for the success of its ranking. Removing this hierarchical structure gives this recognition to the investors, empowering them.

Therefore, Calyx Token investors have more authority and freedom because they can vote on the agendas integral to Calyx’s internal structure. With this in mind, it makes sense for the issuer’s identities to remain anonymous, as the coin’s investors become the people in control – not the issuers.

While the market is down, is now the time to take control of crypto?

Ethereum (ETH) and TRON (TRX) are both established, high-ranking coins that require a much larger budget to invest, especially as both of these coins have been listed on popular exchange sites which skyrockets their value. However, now that their market value has dropped this could be an opportune moment to invest. As always, investing in cryptocurrency is a risk and a gamble with no guarantee that the market will rise back up again. Nonetheless, could this be the moment to take control of high-ranking crypto and get a foot in the door?

Despite the volatility of the crypto market, some coins offer empowered investment, especially decentralised and anonymously led coins. This autonomous power makes new coins like Calyx Token (CLX) so exciting.

