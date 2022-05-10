The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 19 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,805.41 points, to reflect a decline of 0.19% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.28%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N52.35 billion.

At the close of market on Tuesday 10th May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.93 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as OKOMU led 36 gainers, and 13 losers topped by NAHCO at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,088.97base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

OKOMU up +10.00% to close at N187.00

MAYBAKER up +10.00% to close at N4.84

MULTIVERSE up +10.00% to close at N0.22

CHAMPION up +9.81% to close at N4.03

MCNICHOLS up +9.78% to close at N1.01

NGX Top ASI losers

NAHCO down – 4.12% to close at N6.51

MBENEFIT down – 3.85% to close at N0.25

WEMBANK down – 3.73% to close at N3.61

MTNN down – 3.61% to close at N240.00

REGALINS down – 3.33% to close at N0.29

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 51,963,194

TRANSCORP – 41,337,972

FBNH – 14,089,247

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N1,228,081,184.00

NB – N 667,540,781.70

MTNN – N 639,462,988.50

Market sentiments trend towards the bears despite the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 36 gainers surpassed 13 losers.