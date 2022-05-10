Nigerian electricity generating companies sent out a total of 86,243.1MWh of energy on Monday, 9th May 2022, representing a 0.3% decline compared to 86,508.2MWh supplied the previous day.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Similarly, energy generation declined by 0.3% to 87.58kMWh from 87.81kMWh recorded on Sunday, 8th May 2022, falling further below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Highlight (9th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,857.5MW (-2.9%)

Off-peak generation – 3,338.2MW (-4.2%)

Energy generated – 87,580.43MWh (-0.3%)

Energy sent out – 86,243.05MWh (-0.3%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.94Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.36Hz. Also, 98.47% of the energy generated on Sunday was supplied to DisCos.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Mr. Abubakar Aliyu while discussing in an interactive session on “Frequent National Grid collapse” with the Senate Committee on Power and critical stakeholders said that the ministry is working towards reliable power grid to ensure efficient electricity supply in the country.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.