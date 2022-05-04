Nigeria’s power generation rose marginally by 0.6% to 100.2kMWh on Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 compared to 99.62kMWh generated the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Also, power supply increased by 0.57% to 98.76kMWh as against the 98.19kMWh sent out on Monday, the previous day. Meanwhile, power generation peaked at 4.29kMW, while its off-peak during the day was 3.98kMW.

Nigeria’s electricity supply has continued to witness significant drawbacks in recent months, with the national grid recording multiple downtimes so far in the year, which has caused electricity blackouts in most areas of the country.

Despite the recent uptrend, energy generation is still significantly lower than the minimum requirement of 105kMWh needed to have a relative power supply in the country.

Highlight (3rd May 2022)

Peak generation – 4,291.8MW (+1.01%)

Off-peak generation – 3,975.5MW (+0.74%)

Energy generated – 100,217.1MWh (+0.6%)

Energy sent out – 98,759.26MWh (+0.57%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.48Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.13Hz. A further look at the tracker showed that 98.55% of the total energy generated on Tuesday was sent out to consumers.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s labour has urged the Federal Government to scrap and reverse the electricity privatisation exercise, noting that the challenges in the electricity sector persist despite the significant support funds into the sector.

This was stated by the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Ayuba Wabba, while speaking on Sunday, 1st May 2022 in Abuja during the 2022 International Workers’ Day celebration. He stated that “the challenges in our electricity sub-sector persist despite the acclaimed goodness that the power sector privatization programme promised.”

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.