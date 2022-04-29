Trove finance, Africa’s pioneer micro-investment platform providing access to domestic and foreign stocks, is set to host “The Multiplier Conference” on the 2nd of May, 2022. The conference is one of the main initiatives the investment platform has to mark the nationwide Worker’s Day celebration.

The investment roundtable features actor & media personality Bisola Aiyeola, Victor Asemota, cofounder of Swifta, Elile Olutimayin, Managing Director of Cardinal Stone Securities, Babajide Asegbeloyin, FSDH’s MB, Adedoyin Allen, Managing Director of Afrinvest Securities, and Ayodele Onawunmi, the Managing Director of FMDQ Clear Limited. This star-studded panel drawn from all walks of life will discuss the art and science of growing wealth through investing.

“The working population constitute the financial backbone of the country. They serve as the income earners for their families and dependents. We know that this panel discussion will be insightful and equip them with the requisite knowledge to grow wealth through investing. We believe a wealthy workforce raises the quality of living for everyone and the nation” Oluwatomi Solanke, CEO, Trove Finance remarked.

“Knowing the right investment decision to make is the first step in securing your financial future. If done properly the multiplier effect would be phenomenal” added Joshua Iniakpaniko, Head of Growth, Trove Finance.

The event will be held virtually via zoom to accommodate as many participants. Register for the event here

Contact Information

Benedict Oghenede

PR & Marketing Manager, Trove Finance

Benedict@troveapp.co; +2347038064759