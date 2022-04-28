Energy supply in Nigeria improved to a 20-day high on Wednesday, 27th April 2022, increasing by 4.9% to 97,112.61MWh compared to the 92,549.11MWh sent out in the previous day. This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The improved energy supply is following a 5% increase in power generation to 98,486.88MWh as against the 93,758.65MWh generated in the previous day. Meanwhile, electricity generation peaked at 4,365.6MW on Wednesday, while off-peak generation was set at 3,238.4MW.

Nigeria’s electricity supply has been dwindling in recent weeks, following multiple disruptions of the national grid, causing wide blackouts across the country. However, supply has been improving in the past three days, but still largely lower than the minimum of 105,000MWh energy generation required in other to record a relatively stable power supply.

Highlight (27th April 2022)

Peak generation – 4,365.6MW (+0.5%)

Off-peak generation – 3,238.4MW (+1.5%)

Energy generated – 98,486.66MWh (+5%)

Energy sent out – 97,112.61MWh (+4.9%)

The highest frequency for the day was 51.18Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.79Hz. A further look at the tracker showed that 98.6% of the total energy generated on Wednesday was sent out to consumers.

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric Plc, in its efforts to accelerate the installation of meters under the MAP scheme, is offering willing customers the one-day metering initiative where they can complete their KYC and get metered in 24 hrs.

Also, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has insisted that consumers should be billed according to the hours of electricity supplied with respect to the approved band classification and have the right to contest the tariff band classification they have been assigned.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.