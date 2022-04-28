Billionaire Elon Musk has said his next acquisition is to buy the multinational beverage company, Coca-Cola. But his plan to buy this company may be more controversial as he adds that he will “add cocaine back in.”

This is coming a few days after sealing a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform, Twitter.

Musk in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @elonmusk with over 87 million followership, said: “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

The tweet, which has gone viral has been generating diverse reactions from his followers. While some are condemning his encouragement of cocaine usage, others are urging him to make the acquisition speedy.

What you should know

Coca-Cola was invented in 1885 by John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Georgia, who made the original formula in his backyard.

Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf, which inspired the “Coca” part of the beverage’s name. The “Cola” comes from the kola nut (which contains caffeine, another stimulant).

When Coca-Cola was invented, cocaine was legal and a common ingredient in medicines. People thought it was safe to use in small amounts.

The amount of cocaine in Coca-Cola was reduced over time, and finally eliminated from the drink by 1929. This was during the Prohibition Era in the United States, when alcohol was illegal. Coke soon became popular as a “soft” drink, an alternative to hard alcohol.