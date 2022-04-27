Nigeria’s electricity generation peaked at 4,342 megawatts on Tuesday, 26th April 2022, increasing by 3.5% compared to the 4,193.8 megawatts recorded on the previous day. On the other hand, its off-peak generated declined by 9.5% to 3,190.3MW.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Also, energy generation rose marginally by 0.1% to 93,758.65MWh on Tuesday, slightly higher than the 93,703.1MWh recorded during the previous day, while supply also increased by the same margin to 92,549.11MWh.

Nigeria’s electricity supply has been dwindling in recent weeks, following multiple disruptions of the national grid, causing wide blackouts across the country. However, supply has been improving in the past two days but is still largely lower than the minimum of 105,000MWh energy generation required in other to record a relatively stable power supply.

Highlight (26th April 2022)

Peak generation – 4,342MW (+3.5%)

Off-peak generation – 3,190.3MW (-9.5%)

Energy generated – 93,758.65MWh (+0.1%)

Energy sent out – 92,549.11MWh (+0.1%)

The highest frequency for the day was 51.22Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.01Hz. Also, 98.71% of the total energy generated on Tuesday was sent out, the same as recorded in the previous day.

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric Plc, in its efforts to accelerate the installation of meters under the MAP scheme, is offering willing customers the one-day metering initiative where they can complete their KYC and get metered in 24 hrs.

Also, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has insisted that consumers should be billed according to the hours of electricity supplied with respect to the approved band classification and have the right to contest the tariff band classification they have been assigned.

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in the electricity supply.