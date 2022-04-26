With the year turning over a new quarter, it appears to be the best time to do some calculated investments. What better way to do it than investing in cryptocurrency. Even though there’s an array of new coins in the market right now. A number of them are worth keeping an eye on. Literally, their lots of coins that are set to fetch Investors a lot of money, if only they can be discovered.

Two of the coins we are about to discuss have been proven to be winners and should bounce back as the giants that they are. One of them is a newbie that is ready to take over as the top coin to invest in this year. Let’s take a look.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is one of those layer-3 protocols that gives Investors as well as innovators the opportunity to communicate smoothly and as efficiently as possible. Taking a look at the company’s whitepaper, you’d be thrilled with their plans for the future. Their ultimate goal is to bring innovative developments that can be incorporated into a system that will favor everyone tremendously.

Aspiring to create a cross-chain as well as multichain ecosystem, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is dedicated to bringing and yielding funds on all blockchain networks including Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), BNB Chain (BNB), and Solana (SOL).

Certified by the well-known Certik auditors, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) places a lot of emphasis on premium security. With all these amazing features, it’s not a surprise that investors are not only enticed but are ready to cash in on this unique crypto.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) remains one of the top cryptocurrencies in the market. Even though it had seen some ups and downs in recent years, it still stands tall as a top dog. Dropping around 8% in the past 7 days, Investors are thrilled at the thought of this great giant rising again. Meaning they’d have to buy now that it’s down a few percent. “Buy the dip” is the right word for it and that’s exactly what experts and Investors are ready to cash in on.

Solana’s (SOL) unique offerings in the cryptocurrency market is what bring this huge faith in it. Popularly known as Ethereum killer, Solana aims to provide a blockchain that completes transactions faster and with fewer fees. It’s been able to deliver on this promise, although it had recently faced some issues.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently created a price movement that was nicknamed Adam and Eve since as early as January. This trough from January 4th to February 9th created a V-shaped valley which is called Adam. It then went on to create a rounded bottom, known as Eve. Since Eve isn’t done yet, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been balling above the key support zone.

This amazing setup is set to be complete as soon as Shiba Inu (SHIB) retests its $0.0000329 challenge.

Currently trading at around $0.0000319, SHIB is still far off some points from finishing the challenge. Of course, the chances of an upswing look plausible and ready to happen anytime soon. If Shiba Inu (SHIB) can go ahead and complete this hurdle, then it’d be well on its way to covering up a lot of percentages, as high as 39%. This is what experts and Investors are hoping for, and as soon as that happens, they’d be massive investment returns for them.

