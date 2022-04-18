Power supply fell for the second consecutive day on Sunday, 17th April 2022, dropping by 1.53% to 86,564.47MWh compared to 87,907.18MWh recorded on Saturday. This is also the lowest daily amount of energy supplied by the TCN in six days.

This is according to data tracked by Nairalytics from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Similarly, a total of 87,553.76MWh of energy was generated on Sunday, which is 1.58% lower than the 88,957.44MWh generated in the previous day.

Further, look at the data showed that energy generation peaked at 3,829MW on Sunday, 1.89% lower than 3,903.3MW recorded during the previous day, while off-generation also declined by 10.04% to 3,154.5MW

Power generation and supply had recovered during the week from the disruption in the national grid, which was witnessed in the previous week, causing energy generation capacity to plunge to 37,964.93 on Saturday, 9th April 2022, leading to widespread blackout.

It is worth noting that Nigeria requires at least 105,000 electricity generation in other to record a relatively stable power supply.

Highlight (17th April 2022)

Peak generation – 3,829.7MW (-1.89%)

Off-peak generation – 3,154.5MW (-10.04%)

Energy generated – 87,553.76MWh (-1.58%)

Energy sent out – 86,564.47MWh (-1.53%)

Also, the highest frequency for the day was 50.77Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.03Hz. Meanwhile, 98.87% of the total energy generated on Sunday was sent, slightly lower than 98.89% sent out in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council has approved a sum of N1.4 billion for the supply of equipment for the Transmission Company of NIgeria, in order to boost electricity supply nationwide.

On the other hand, the minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu while addressing State House correspondents during the week, blamed the ongoing power sector challenges including multiple grid collapse on sabotage

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country.

The resumption of some normalcy in the supply of electricity will go a long way in serving as a succour for the Nigerian populace.