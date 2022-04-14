Turkish Airline, Egypt Air, RwandAir, Kenya Airways and some other foreign airlines are expected to start issuing tickets in US Dollars and no more in Naira.

This was disclosed by APG Interline E-Ticketing (IEG) via its travel advisory issued to its trade partners.

Airlines on the APG IET platform that fly into Nigeria are South Africa Airways, Turkish Airlines, Asky Airlines, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, Middle East Airlines, Rwanda Air and Kenya Airways.

What APG IEG is saying about the new directive

It stated, “Dear travel partners, warm greetings from APG. This is to bring to your notice that with effect from April 19, 2022, GP would only accept issuing of tickets in US dollars and not Naira. This is mainly due to repatriation issues and Forex situation in the country.

“This would most likely be a temporary measure till the Forex situation improves. Our sincere apologies for any inconveniences this may cause you and your business. Thank you for understanding.”

What this means

This will surely create chaos amongst travellers as sourcing foreign exchange from banks has become very difficult. This may lead to further hikes in airfares as many can only resort to the black market to source foreign exchange at an exorbitant rate.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had reported that Nigeria is currently holding $283 million worth of foreign airlines’ funds in the country, as at March 22, 2022. The funds are proceeds from sales of foreign airlines’ tickets among others that are trapped in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, during the commissioning of the new international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to him, the sector needs the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange.

He said, “Aviation business suffers from issues of foreign exchange by local and foreign airlines and their inability to repatriate blocked funds. Nigeria currently holds $283 million worth of foreign airlines fund in the country. I humbly ask for the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange.

“The President is aware of the recent incident the sector witnessed relating to the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel. Though, this is global but I wish to humbly request that the President should direct the NNPC to import Jet A1 in good quantity and ask the CBN to provide forex for airlines to aid supply. ” The ministry is committed to adequate maintenance for all terminal buildings across the nation. We will ensure all passengers have access to great infrastructure anytime they use a y of the terminals.”

What you should know about APG

APG is the world’s largest passenger and ​cargo general sales agent (GSA) and airline representation company with offices around the world, including Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Airlines on the APG IET platform include South African Airways, Fly Dubai, Kenya Airways, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Rwandair, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, FrenchBee, EgyptAir, ASKY, Air Seychelles, Air Algerie and Air Namibia.

Air Panama, Air Burkina, Avianca, Bangkok Airways, Cabo Verde Airlines, Fiji Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Malaysian Air, alongside other carriers, also use the platform.