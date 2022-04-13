The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 34 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 47,367.31 points, to reflect a growth of 0.34% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 10.89%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N87.48 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 13th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.54 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as MEYER led 31 gainers, and 16 losers topped by SUNUASS at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 4,650.87 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MEYER up +9.56% to close at N1.49

IKEJAHOTEL up +9.24% to close at N1.30

CAVERTON up +6.78% to close at N1.26

UBN up +6.56% to close at N6.50

JAPAUL up +6.45% to close at N0.33

NGX Top ASI losers

SUNUASS down – 7.69% to close at N0.36

STERLING down – 6.00% to close at N1.41

UNILEVER down – 4.51% to close at N12.70

WAPIC down – 4.44% to close at N0.43

UCAP down – 3.97% to close at N13.30

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 65,886,371

ZENITHBANK – 43,914,626

UBA – 28,917,459

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N4,827,707,591.40

GTCO – N1,617,208,651.20

ZENITHBANK – N1,101,838,813.65

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 31 gainers surpassed 16 losers.