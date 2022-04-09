The Lagos State Government has announced plans to divert traffic on Abule Nla, Brewery and Gaskiya Level Crossings for the purpose of road maintenance.

This was revealed on Friday by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde in Lagos.

The state government noted that alternative routes have been mapped out for motorists plying the said routes. They also noted that the diversions would take effect on April 8, 15 and 16 on the routes

What the commissioner is saying

The commissioner said motorists plying Abule Nla and Brewery Level Crossings would be diverted to Costain Bridge during the 24-hour repair work.

“To further manage traffic, guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis, while the State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to coordinate movement,” Mr Oladehinde said.

He said maintenance work on the Gaskiya Level Crossing would commence on April 8 and would last for eight days, while Abule Nla and Brewery crossings would be maintained on April 15 and April 16.

Speaking further, he said a counter flow would be created in each opened lane for motorists plying the Gaskiya axis.

The maintenance work will be done by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.