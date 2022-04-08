The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 19 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 46,631.36 points, to reflect a growth of 0.19% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 9.16%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N47.42 billion.

At the close of market on Friday 8th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.14 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ARDOVA led 28 gainers, and 16 losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 3,914.92 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ARDOVA up +9.87% to close at N12.80

MEYER up +9.71% to close at N1.13

JAIZBANK up +7.81% to close at N0.69

FCMB up +7.17% to close at N3.44

RTBRISCOE up +7.14% to close at N0.60

NGX Top ASI losers

ROYALEX down – 9.52% to close at N0.95

CWG down – 9.26% to close at N0.98

CAVERTON down – 7.35% to close at N1.26

CHAMS down – 4.76% to close at N0.20

MULTIVERSE down – 4.35% to close at N0.22

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FIDELITY – 20,224,171

ZENITHBANK – 11,950,392

UBA – 11,589,071

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

ZENITHBANK – N273,988,942.85

NGXGROUP – N243,088,534.40

GTCO – N204,954,377.50

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 28 gainers surpassed 16 losers.