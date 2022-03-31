Nigerian telco giant, Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with retail chain firm, Konga with the aim of deepening digital/online retail landscape in Nigeria.

Speaking during the formal MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) signing ceremony at the Airtel Headquarters in Banana Island, Lagos State on Thursday, Godfrey Efeurhobo, Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria said the partnership with Konga will revolutionize the digital retail landscape in Nigeria.

According to the company, the deal also aims at connecting more Nigerians to a plethora of opportunities that will enhance and enrich their lives.

What they are saying

Godfrey said, “This partnership affirms our resolve to make life better, more enjoyable and more fun for our 50m+ customers as we connect them to places, platforms, people, services, offerings and opportunities that can transform their lives.”

“Indeed, this move is an important step to making online and offline offerings ubiquitous – more accessible and more affordable for everybody. At Airtel, we are not only building a quality and prestigious network for voice and mobile Internet services. We are also pioneering and inspiring a new wave that will position us as the preferred partner for everything digital, e-commerce, entertainment, lifestyle, productivity, entrepreneurship, sports, etc.”

In the same vein, Nick Imudia, the CEO of Konga said, “At Konga Group, we pride ourselves with strong partnership that exposes great products and services to Nigeria consumers. We believe that with this partnership, consumers of both companies will have access to good quality products and services at unbeatable prices.”

Meanwhile, the Konga e-commerce platform offers a plethora of services and offerings targeted at simplifying everyday experiences for customers and merchants, which aligns with Airtel’s philosophy of connecting and empowering its customers and stakeholders with services and offerings that leverage on technology and innovation.

According to the company’s press release, the partnership will enable customers of Airtel Nigeria to get the best deals at their fingertips and delivered to their doorsteps regardless of their location through Konga.

The MD/CEO of Airtel Nigeria, Surendran Chemmenkotil who was also in attendance stated that this is the first partnership deal he is signing in his office. Recall, that Surendran was announced as the MD of Airtel Nigeria in 2021, taking over from Olusegun Ogunsanya, who was elevated to the CEO of Airtel Africa with effect from October 2021.