No doubt, Nigerians are very industrious people and daily do their best to make ends meet. The residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are not left out.

Living in Abuja with only one source of income can be a nightmare, especially with the high cost of living in the city. Luckily, having side hustles is becoming a norm and helping people to augment the income from their day job

Here are some of the lucrative side hustles that Abuja residents are doing to make extra cash so as to afford reasonable living conditions.

Taxi Service

Residents of Abuja are familiar with taxi-hailing companies such as Bolt and Uber. These are online taxi-hailing platforms that allow commuters to book taxi rides from wherever they are. These taxi-hailing platforms have become a great source of income for many Abuja residents.

Apart from those who offer these taxi services full-time, there are a lot of persons with white-collar jobs, who engage in it as a side hustle at the close of work each day and make good money from it.

Also, many car owners in Abuja use their cars to pick up passengers on their way to work and while returning from work. It is a strategy that helps them to recover the money they spend on fuel each day and have a little extra for other minor expenses.

Buying and selling within the offices

Many office workers sell various things in their different offices. This is a more common type of side hustle that Abuja residents do.

Every office you go to, especially in government offices, you will come across a worker selling something. While some workers make snacks and bring them along to sell at work, others sell various items, ranging from clothing, jewellery, shoes/bags and even food items. Most time, they sell these items on credits to be paid when salary is received.

Grocery shopping

Abuja is a busy city and boasts of some of the country’s workforce. It has a lot of busy professionals and entrepreneurs who work long hours on weekdays and sometimes on the weekend to earn a living. After working for long hours every day, these residents still have to go grocery shopping.

So, grocery shopping is a side hustle that some residents of Abuja have embraced to cater to the needs of others who do not have the time to go grocery shopping because of their hectic schedules.

This side hustle is quite straightforward. All you need is to get the client’s order, go to the market or stores and shop for them. You get paid a fee for the shopping and some people are also able to make better deals for themselves using their bargaining prowess in the open market. It is a side hustle that people do along with their regular jobs.

Home tutoring

Needless to say, home tutoring is a great source of income, especially for those whose day job involves teaching. Most teachers in Abuja schools take on home tutoring after school hours as an extra source of income.

With just two gigs, many home tutors make much more than their regular salary from this side hustle. The important element that helps them in this venture is proper time management and scheduling skills.

Real estate agent

Real estate is a lucrative industry in Abuja, especially with the exorbitant prices of properties in the capital city. People who are good with marketing and sales are becoming part-time real estate agents and using the commission from closing property deals to augment their income.