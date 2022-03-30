“There is no scenario or technical issue within the INEC system that allows double registration. The Commission’s current technological framework and internal mechanism are sufficiently robust to detect any attempt by any individual to register twice. In June 2021, we introduced the multi-purpose INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), which is used for the physical registration of voters among other functions. The IVED is an improvement on the Smart Card Reader (SCR) because it captures the facials in addition to the fingerprints, which the SCR does not. Therefore, if you had registered in, say 2017, and you now attempted to register again in 2021, our backend security mechanism would detect and fish you out, and no PVC will be printed for you.”

Nigeria elections are one of the predominant activities for citizens to exercise their own rights by electing a government of their own choice. However important, this electoral process is commonly neglected by a number of citizens.

This democratic activity, usually takes place in a space of four years but public discourses always take centre stage. Almost every day, as the public, you are reminded of why you should pay more attention when casting your vote for the right leader, to some people, on the contrary, those days pose a reminder not to bother voting at all.

Nigeria made strides to ensure free and fair elections is one of the greatest successes of the country’s democracy, but none of these efforts can prepare candidates and Nigerian citizens for the high level of voter apathy, as the country battles lower voter turnout in every election year.

During the 2019 general elections, only 34.75 percent of registered voters cast their votes, according to the data obtained from the

Safety Concerns

Elections in Nigeria have a history of turning violent, due to various socio-political squabbles, thus contributing to the highly recorded voter apathy seen in every single election in Nigeria, from the local government to the gubernatorial and presidential elections.

According to the Nigerian Civil Society Situation room, no fewer than 626 people were killed within the six-month period, between the start of election campaigns and of the general and supplementary elections.

According to the civil society group, the death rate saw an increase, as compared to 2015’s general elections, where over 106 people were brutally killed.

Furthermore, the European Union Election Observer (EU EOM) its 2019 election report provided that at least 150 people died in election-related violence in different parts of the country.

Loss of trust and empty promises

In 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari promised that he was going to initiate policies to ensure that Nigerians have the free will to live and work in any part of the country and to remove the state of origin, tribe, ethnic and religious affiliations from documentation requirements in our identification of citizens. The president added that the previous identity cards would be replaced with the State of Residence. In addition, evidently fashion out the appropriate minimum qualification for obtaining such a state of residency, nation-wide. However, seven years later in his second-run term, none of these promises have been fulfilled.

In 2014, President Buhari promised to “strengthen INEC and to eliminate electoral malpractices in Nigerian’s political life.” Moreover, in February 25, 2022, he signed the electoral reform bill to allow the electronic transfer of results.

Uncertainty in the credibility of results

Over the past years, people have raised their concerns about the INEC server, labelling it as ‘porous’ as it will have duplicate identities, and in addition, to allow for the duplicated use of a single citizen’s card.

To be clearer, one person may own more than one PVC. With many implications to this possibility comes the most dreaded and detrimental to an election, double voting.

One of the basic canons of democracy is that each person is only entitled to a single vote. Voting more than once in the same election is considered a crime in Nigeria.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Voter Education, Festus Okoye said: “Those that will plead ethnic, religious, or political persecution when the commission begins the prosecution of double registrants should plead with those that have attempted or attempting double registration to desist from it as it amounts to electoral offence.”

“The commission will not listen to pleas of ignorance of the law or ethnic or religious bias when proceeding against those that violate the spirit of the current effort,” added Okoye. The big question however then becomes whether an individual could have more than one PVC?

Written by Michelle Agoh