Justice Iyang Ekwo of the federal high court, Abuja Division, has fixed May 27 to hear a suit against the president over his victory in the 2019 election.

Chief Albert Ambrose Owuru, a former presidential candidate had instituted a suit challenging the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term of office.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/480/21 Mr Owuru is asking the court to declare him the rightful winner of the election.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up, President Buhari who is the first defendant was absent in court and was not legally represented.

Justice Ekwo was informed that the president is yet to be served the hearing as stipulated by the law.

He, then, adjourned the matter for May 27 to enable the service of the hearing notice on the president.

What you should know

Mr Owuru is asking the court to declare Buhari as an unlawful president occupying the presidential seat.

He is seeking an order for the Federal Government to pay him salaries, allowances and emoluments of a President from May 29, 2019, to date as he claims he ought to have been sworn in.

He also sought the immediate removal of Buhari from office and for the court to compel the president to refund all salaries, allowances and emoluments he had collected while serving as the President unlawfully.

He also sought an order of the court directing his immediate inauguration as President of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate also applied for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from further organising and conducting any Presidential election in 2023 to enable him to complete his four-year term when inaugurated.

Other defendants in the suit include; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice.