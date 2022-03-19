Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, continues to remain the world’s wealthiest person. Tesla shares surged at the end of the trading week, adding to Musk’s wealth.

Musk’s current net worth is $232 billion after gaining nearly $8 billion on Friday. The tech billionaire, however, has lost about $38.8 billion this year. His net worth exceeded Jeff Bezos’ net worth by $46 billion.

He currently has a net worth equivalent to about 120 million troy ounces of gold and 2.15 billion barrels of crude oil.

Prices for the stock rose nearly 4% on Friday, pushing its market value to about $935 billion.

According to Musk’s recent tweet, Tesla’s stock is gaining momentum. “We are currently working on Part 3 of our master plan,” he said.

Following a report tagged Part Deux, published in 2016, a Part 1 authored by Musk in 2006 comes with Part 3 of the master plan.

The first plan called for an expensive, low-volume car that would help build a mid-range vehicle.

Part 3 could focus more on autonomy. As well as Tesla’s plans to expand its vehicle line to more segments, it will be included. In order to maintain its growth, Tesla will eventually need to build smaller, lower-cost EVs.

Meanwhile, as the intensity of the Russian President’s campaign in Ukraine escalates, a billionaire South African businessman offered an unorthodox but traditional solution a few days ago.

Musk wrote on Twitter Monday that he was challenging Putin to a single combat. Putin’s name as well as “Ukraine” were written out in Cyrillic script by Musk.

Although Putin’s name was written in Russian, the word “Ukraine” was written out in Ukrainian, showing support from the world’s richest man over Ukraine’s plight after Russia invaded the nation two weeks ago.