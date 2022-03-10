Dangote Sugar Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Oscar Mbeche as Group Chief Financial Officer of the company.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with The Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Temitope Hassan. The appointment of Mr. Oscar Mbeche is to take effect from March 1st, 2022.

“He will be working with the rest of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Management Team to execute the Company’s Finance Strategy in support of its overall business plan and strategic directions”, the disclosure stated.

What you should know about Oscar Mbeche

Mr. Oscar Mbeche, according to the disclosure filed with The Exchange, is an astute Finance Executive, a qualified Accountant, Internal Auditor, and Management Consultant.

He holds an MBA from the prestigious University of Oxford and has over 30 years work experience across FMCGs (Manufacturing and Distribution), Hi-Tech, Accounting and Auditing, Oil & Gas, and Banking & Finance.

The appointee’s international experience includes having worked in or managed projects in 25 EMEA countries including Nigeria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

He is commercially oriented and has a commendable track record in Governance, Integrated Risk management, Compliance, Internal Audit, and Process Optimization.

In addition, Mr. Mbeche was formally the Group CFO for Philia Group (Geneva, Dubai and Singapore) and was responsible for the Group’s Finance Department in eleven countries. He brings to Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc his wealth of experience in all aspects of Financial Management, Fund Raising, Corporate Finance, Trade Finance and Financial Reporting.