In recent times, cryptocurrency has become the new goldmine, offering many young people an opportunity to attain financial independence and freedom. While some people have reportedly made life-changing gains from crypto, there are still a lot of people who don’t make the right decisions in their crypto journey, resulting in losses for them. One of the main reasons some people never succeed in their crypto journey is as a result of poor education about crypto.

In light of this, Bybit has dedicated its Africa community to sharing quality knowledge on how to stay ahead of the crypto curve. If you are interested in advancing your crypto journey, making better-informed decisions and exploring the opportunities offered in the crypto industry, then register to join the highly anticipated fireside chat on Advancing Your Crypto Journey, where you will learn practical steps on how to stay ahead of the crypto buzz and achieve more wins. This event will be held on March 12-13, 2022 at 6PM (UTC+1). At the end of this event, participants will receive a certificate of participation and there will be over $400 in prize giveaways.



Click here to register for this extraordinary event for free, and Join Bybit Africa community where the event will be held.



Not trading on Bybit yet? Create an account on Bybit and share $10,000 in prize rewards when you buy crypto on peer-to-peer (P2P).