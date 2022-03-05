I promised you and I delivered!!!

As a certified foodie, I watch a lot of vlogs and I’ve always dreamt of taking trips to try out new restaurants and food outside Nigeria. One of the countries I have always wanted to visit is Italy because of its beautiful cave restaurants. Now, I am excited to announce that what I’ve been looking for has been right under my nose and I hereby present to you, the first cave restaurant in Nigeria!!!

I visited Kapadoccia Lagos and without saying too much, you guys know how we do this, so let’s get right into it. As usual, I rank my restaurants based on the following: the ambience, the service, the food and the prices/cost. I will be explaining my experience based on these criteria, so sit back and enjoy!

1. The Ambience: Immediately I stepped into this restaurant, I felt like I had just walked into the perfect date setting. The ambience was nothing short of beautiful and different in a good way. You literally feel like you are in a cave—the interior design gets an A1; the designer deserves some accolades. The lighting was perfect, it was not too crowded, the music was beautiful, not too loud, very calm and it added to the very romantic vibe. So I am going to say this, if you want your wife or girlfriend to be happy, take her to Kapadoccia, if you want to propose to your girlfriend, take her to Kapadoccia she will definitely say yes (lol, just kidding). Apart from dates with your significant other, this space is also perfect for a really nice dinner date with your friends. The restaurant has an outdoor as well as indoor area so if you prefer outdoor restaurants, this is a plus. The only thing I did not like, was the parking space which was very small. It cannot take 10 cars at once. I will rate the ambience 8 out of 10.

2. The Service: I told myself that this year, it is Princess Treatment or nothing, and Kapadoccia gave me just that. Upon getting to the restaurant I was asked to wait outside for an usher to escort me to my assigned seat and this made me feel like an esteemed guest. The waiters and waitresses were really polite even though I did not make reservations. My food also came in less than 10 minutes and that was amazing. I will rate the service 8 out of 10.

3. The Food: You all know that this is my favourite part. For my drink, I ordered a Strawberry Daiquiri and this has to be my least favourite Strawberry Daiquiri ever! It was too sour and I like my Daiquiri sweet. For food, I ordered the Shrimp Penne and oh my God, it was so delicious! The cream was just right, the shrimp was nicely prepared and spiced properly. The only problem with the food was that the portions were smaller than expected for the price I paid. I will rate the food a 7 out of 10 because I was not so impressed with the cocktail.

4. The Prices: The pasta costs 10k and the cocktail was less than 5k; however, the food portions were quite small, and if I go to another restaurant, I can get larger portions for the same price. I will rate the price a 5 out of 10.

In conclusion, it’s a beautiful restaurant, I would definitely go there again, this time with my girls!!! Please note that flat shoes or slippers are not allowed for the ladies, only heels are allowed. Secondly, you have to make a reservation to ensure that you get a seat. Lastly, Kapadoccia also has a branch in Abuja.

I hope you have all enjoyed reading, please don’t forget to watch other vlogs of me trying new restaurants (Link down below). Thanks for reading this article !!!

