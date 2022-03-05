The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure and diversion of traffic on Muritala Mohammed Way, Yaba, for a period of 8 days.

The traffic diversion which is with effect from Monday March 7, 2022, to Tuesday March 15, 2022, is in preparation for the First Phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project (Oyingbo to Agbado).

This disclosure is contained in a press statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who explained that a lane will be barred from vehicular movement for extension of the capacity of the Muritala Mohammed Way from one lane to two lanes.

The diversion routes

Oladeinde said that motorists from Western Avenue, inbound Yaba, will be diverted to Empire Road to access Muritala Mohammed Way, while those coming from Muritala Mohammed Way inbound Yaba will also be diverted through Empire Road to connect Western Avenue onto their desired destinations.

The commissioner noted that the construction will be barricaded from motorists to ensure safety of the citizenry.

He said that emergency vehicles will be made available to tow faulty vehicles along the axis, stressing that signage will also be placed on the access roads to assist LASTMA Officers in managing traffic flow and minimising inconvenience to road users.

Oladeinde also revealed plans for the extension of the Ojuelegba/Tejuosho slip road, which is also scheduled to commence on Monday, March 7, 2022, for a period of 6 months.

He commended motorists for their patience and cooperation and reiterated the State Government’s commitment to the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the multi-modal transport systems of the present administration.

What you should know

The 37 kilometre Red Line rail project under the ongoing Lagos Rail Mass Transit project was flagged off by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in April 2021, and is expected to be fully operational in the last quarter of 2022 with 8 train stations from Agbado to Oyingbo.

The Red Line is part of the state government’s vision of an integrated multimodal transportation system contained in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), developed by LAMATA, which aims ultimately to birth a world-class transportation network that will support the state’s profile, as the economic capital of Nigeria and Africa.