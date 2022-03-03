The United States Government is seeking $10 billion as aid to the Ukrainian government to help deal with the Russian invasion.

This was disclosed in a report by Washington Post on Thursday which revealed that President Joe Biden is seeking congressional approval for the project.

The Ukraine aid is part of an entire $32.5 billion package that the US President is seeking from Congress, which covers US Covid response and Ukraine aid.

$10 billion in aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration is calling on lawmakers to approve $10 billion, hoping to address the emerging humanitarian crisis in the country in the face of a worsening Russian onslaught.

“The figure also includes assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defenses, protect its electrical grid from disruption, and further assist other European allies,” the report says.

Initially, the Biden administration petitioned lawmakers to provide roughly $6.4 billion in response to Ukraine, however, Democrats and Republicans called for additional spending.

“The roughly $10 billion requests transmitted to Congress would help train Ukraine’s military, boost its cybersecurity defenses, provide food and other humanitarian aid and fortify its electricity supply,” the report added.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last week that United States President, Joe Biden announced new sanctions on the Russian government which he says will stunt Russia’s ability to finance its military and compete in a 21st-century high tech world, after its invasion of Ukraine.

The US President stated that the sanctions are to maximize long term impact on Russia’s economy.

He said he just spoke with the G7 leaders in the morning, and they are in full and total agreement to limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen.