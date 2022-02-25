Citizens from all across the world residing in Ukraine are currently in a state of fear and apprehension since Russia launched an attack on its neighbour.

Since the unfortunate attack, many world leaders have condemned the action of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as they step up initiatives and plans to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine.

Nigeria has however failed to take a stand on the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama recently evaded a reporter who asked him about Nigeria’s position on the conflict.

Speaking on rescuing Nigerians in Ukraine, the Minister earlier urged Nigerians to remain calm as evacuations will resume when Ukrainian airports reopen.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Ukraine has advised Chinese nationals there to “stay at home” or to display the Chinese flag on their cars if they have to go outside.

This is according to a post posted by the Chinese embassy on its WeChat page. The post told citizens and employees at Chinese-funded enterprises to stay away from windows and glasses to avoid accidental injuries, while at home.

What Chinese embassy is saying

The embassy told citizens that if they have to travel by car, they should take note of where to refuel and should “affix the Chinese flag at a prominent spot on your car.”

“Social order is chaotic and out of control, especially when there are periods of serious unrest in the city,”

“It is best to stay at home and away from windows and glass to avoid accidental injury,” the statement continued.

The embassy also encouraged Chinese nationals in the country to help each other, suggesting that wealthier Chinese businessmen or Chinese citizens more familiar with Ukraine should offer assistance to the more inexperienced, such as travelling students.

The embassy’s advisory comes as a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry on Thursday refused to describe Russia’s attack as an “invasion” and called for tensions to de-escalate, The New York Times reported.

What other countries are doing

The warning made no mention of Chinese citizens fleeing the nation. As explosions were heard from Kyiv to the eastern city of Kharkiv, and Russian tanks were believed to have crossed the border from Belarus and annexed Crimea, several countries advised their citizens to leave Ukraine or prepare to evacuate.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Israel, have advised their citizens to flee the country for days, if not weeks, as worries of a Russian invasion intensified.

Just before Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise announcement on Thursday morning that Russia will undertake a “special military action” against Ukraine, the South Korean embassy strongly advised its residents to leave Ukraine, CNN reported.