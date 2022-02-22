The office of the Presidency has responded to rumours surrounding the electoral bill, stating that there are no delays in its passage from the Presidency.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Monday titled, “Assent to Electoral Bill: No need for saber rattling,”

The Presidency said the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1st.

What the Presidency is saying about the Bill

The Presidency warned that some interest groups are cashing in on what they consider a delay in the signing of the Electoral Bill into law by the President to foment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

It said, “One can just pity their ignorance of Constitutional requirements, as the President has a window of 30 days within which to sign the Bill, or decline assent, after it had been transmitted to him by the National Assembly.

“It is on record that the amended Bill was sent to the Presidency on January 31, 2022, which means that the Executive could do due diligence on it till March 1, as prescribed by the Constitution.”

It added that a proposed legislation that has to do with the electoral fortunes of the country needs to be thoroughly scrutinized, and be made as near-perfect as possible.

It, therefore, called on those playing cheap politics with it to hold their peace, knowing that the right thing will be done within the lawful time.