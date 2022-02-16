Flutterwave has secured a $250 million Series D deal, multiplying the company’s valuation in triple fold to reach $3 billion.

According to a press release made available to Nairametrics, this was led by B Capital Group and also saw participation from Alta Park Capital, Whale Rock Capital, Lux Capital among others while existing investors involved include Glynn Capital, Avenir Growth, Tiger Global, Green Visor Capital and Salesforce Ventures.

The fresh deal comes after its last Series C deal in March 2021 which pushed the startup’s valuation to reach a $1 billion led by Tiger Global and Avenir Growth Capital.

With the new deal, the startup is expected to reinforce its drive to transform the way Africans transact on the continent and worldwide whilst also supporting the growth of the business, innovation and technology landscape in Africa.

In addition, the fund will help Flutterwave to achieve its goal of accelerating customer acquisition in existing markets and growth through M&A as well as developing complementary products.

What they are saying about the funding

Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave said the achieved milestone is a result of hardwork, resilience and support of customers, the banks, the public, the regulators, and importantly, people.

He said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Dr. Godwin Emefiele, laid the vision of a transformational Payment System in Nigeria, provided the framework for innovation in this space, and has continued to create regulations that have enabled us to grow and thrive. We are grateful to them and to all the other Central Banks in all the countries where we operate.

“We set out to build a platform that simplifies payments for everyone and today, our solutions are used across the globe to connect Africans to the world and the world to Africans. We are delighted that investors believe in us and our story and are committing their resources to this belief. This latest funding demonstrates the conviction of some of the world’s leading investors in both our business model, team and the Africa technology market. It gives Flutterwave the much-needed support to deliver on our plans to provide the best experience for our merchants and customers around the world.”

Matt Levinson, Partner at B Capital said, “At B Capital, we seek to back generational companies with broad platform potential. Flutterwave has a unique opportunity to accomplish this as the dominant payments infrastructure provider across Africa. In addition to their emergence as the leading enterprise payments processor for the continent, Flutterwave is innovating at breakneck speed with novel fintech solutions for large corporates, SMEs and consumers. I’ve had the pleasure of backing this world-class team since 2017 and couldn’t be more thrilled that B Capital is leading their Series D. Flutterwave may ultimately build one of the most consequential fintech business in the world, enabling hundreds of thousands of merchants to transact online and connect Africa to the global economy.”

David Glynn, Managing Partner of Glynn Capital added, “We believe the digitization of payments globally is one of the largest and most important trends in technology. Having been investors in Flutterwave since 2017, we have had a front row seat in seeing Flutterwave establish itself as a leading payments company in Africa as it drives adoption of seamless digital payments experiences for merchants and consumers alike. We look forward to supporting the company as it addresses its significant growth opportunity in the years ahead.”

This latest fundraising has seen Flutterwave’s valuation more than triple since its last funding round in March last year when it became one of Africa’s fastest-growing Unicorn.

What you should know

Flutterwave was founded in 2016 with a mission to create endless possibilities for customers and businesses in Africa and the emerging markets.

The startup said it has processed over 200 million transactions worth over USD $16 billion to date and serves more than 900,000 businesses including customers like Uber, Flywire, Booking.com, etc.

With key advantage in international payment processing in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter, Flutterwaves infrastructure reach over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa.