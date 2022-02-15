President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2022 Appropriation Act (Amendment) bill to the National Assembly.

In the amendment proposal sent to the legislature, the President earmarked the sum of N2.557 trillion for fuel subsidy following the suspension of the implementation of the policy by the federal government.

The amendment to the budget is contained in a 6-page letter sent to both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila read the letter in their respective chambers during plenary.

The president in the letter is seeking approval from the National Assembly for the sum of N2.557 trillion supplementary budget for petrol subsidy from July 2022 to December 2022, as the federal government has made a U-turn on its plan to stop the subsidy by June.

In the letter, President Muhammadu Buhari said the amendment is necessary to accommodate some issues in the country including the suspension of the Petroleum Subsidy removal, which he said must be considered.

Other key highlights of the bill

Some of the key highlights of the 2022 appropriation amendment bill include asking the National Assembly to review the Finance Act 2021, to restore the provisions made for various key capital projects in the 2022 Executive Proposal that were cut by the National Assembly and to reinstate the N25.81 billion cut from the provision for the Power Sector Reform Programme in order to meet the Federal Government’s commitment under the financing plan agreed with the World Bank.

Others are to reinstate the 4 capital projects totalling N1.42 billion in the Executive Proposal for the Federal Ministry of Water Resources that were removed in the 2022 Appropriation Act, restoration of the N3 billion cut from the provision made for payment of mostly long outstanding Local Contractors’ Debts and Other Liabilities as part of our strategy to reflate the economy and spur growth (see Schedule I), amongst others.

What you should know

Recall that the Senate in December passed the 2022 budget of N17.126 trillion, jerking the appropriation bill by N735.8 billion.

President Muhammadu Buhari, during the signing of the 2022 Appropriation Bill of N17.126 trillion into law on Dcember 31, expressed displeasure with some changes as well as major additions and reductions made by the National Assembly in critical projects ‘without justification’.

He however, said that as soon as the National Assembly return from their recess, he would revert back to them with a request for an amendment, to ensure that critical ongoing projects cardinal to his administration do not suffer a setback as a result of reduced funding.