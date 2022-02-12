Lagos State government has said that Lagos State pensioners would soon begin to enjoy free access to transportation and healthcare service delivery.

Babalola Obilana, the director-general of the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) said this during the presentation ceremony of Bond Certificates to the 91st batch of retirees, according to information on social media page of the Lagos State government.

According to him, the free transportation system conceived by the State government for pensioners is expected to commence before the end of the first quarter of 2022, adding that the free healthcare services may also start before the end of the year.

“We are in talks with Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) so that one identity card for pensioners will be multipurpose, including access to free transport and health care services. We are presently trying to clean up our data to ensure that we have accurate records and other vital details for seamless operations,” he said.

The Director-General, also enjoined all retirees to shun dubious people asking them for some payments in order to fast-track their retirement benefits.

He said, “LASPEC will not ask for anything to process retirement benefits. Beneficiaries will be informed and invited when their payments are ready.”