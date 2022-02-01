The Nigerian equity market has started the year 2022 strong. The All-Share Index (ASI) in the month of January has gained 9.15%% for the month starting at 42,716.44 basis points to ending at 46,624.67 basis points.

The market capitalization also grew in a similar fashion from N22.3 trillion at the beginning of the month only to end the month trading N25.1 trillion, representing a 12.68% gain.

These gains would not have been possible without stellar stock price performances from these top gainers, which gave the market an edge. These stocks include:

Academy Press PLC (ACADEMY) 88.00%

Academy Press operates in the service sector. The firm is into the business of printing and publishing and it stands as one of the oldest publishers with over 50 years of experience, offering a wide range of product list which includes Educational, Scriptural Books, Autobiographies, Brochures, Annual Reports & Accounts, Journals and Security prints.

The company touts to have different categories of “State-of-the-Art equipment as well as skilled personnel to handle low, medium and high-volume prints with prompt delivery to our customers’ fulfillment.”

Its third quarter report recorded an increase in revenue by approximately 118% to N2.8 billion from 1.3 billion recorded in the previous year (YoY). After the deduction of cost of sales, which stood at N2.0 billion, the gross profit of the firm stood at N717 million, a 100.78% gain YoY. Ultimately, its PAT stood at N139 million, a 117% increase YoY.

For the month of January, the company’s share price grew by 88%, from N0.50 at the beginning of the month to N0.94 at the end of the month.

The company has shares outstanding of 604,800,000 units and a total market capitalization of N568,512,000, using its current market price as of yesterday’s close. According to Bloomberg, the company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 4.73, its EPS is 20 kobo and ACADEMY’s share price has grown over 180% YoY.

Courteville Business Solutions PLC (COURTVILLE) 50.00%

Courteville is an e-business solutions and advisory company. It’s the first in its sector to be listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and it is into the business of the development and provision of e-business solutions for process re-engineering in all sectors.

The firm touts to be operational in 18 states in Nigeria and also operational in Jamaica. The firm has offered a wide range of products and it is known for delivering innovative e-business solutions ranging from the design and development of customized software and mobile applications, through data capture services, retail business channel delivery services, and dedicated and cloud hosting services as well as tax administration consultancy services.

Its full year result revealed improved performance in major top line items. Its revenue grew by 6.30% from approximately 1.7 billion to 1.8 billion. The company gained 90 million in fair value adjustment for the year and this led to a significant rise to its operating profit, which stands at 387 million from 186 million, an 86.51% increase. Although the company’s tax increased by approximately 10 million, it did not stop the company’s PAT from posting gains by 119.50%, from 154 million to 337 million for the period.

For the month of January, the company’s share price grew by 50%, from N0.38 at the beginning of the month to N0.57 at the end of the month.

The company has shares outstanding of 3,552,000,000 units and a total market capitalization of N2,024,640,000, using its current market price as of yesterday’s close. According to Bloomberg, the company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 5.80, its EPS is 10 kobo and COURTVILLE’s share price has grown over 190% YoY.

Ecobank Transnational INC (ETI) 43.68%

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated was founded in 1985, headquartered in Togo. The firm is a bank holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries and branches, provides a full range of wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organizations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.

Its unaudited full-year 2021 results reveal an improved performance from the multinational on its top income lines. The firm was able to generate 953 billion in gross earnings, up from 841 billion generated in 2020. This represents a 13% increase YoY. The firm increased its revenue by 11% from 642 billion to 713 billion This was made possible majorly due to an increase in fees and commission income by 26%. In 2021, the firms PAT grew by 324% from 33.7 billion to 143.1 billion during the period, majorly attributable to the lack of goodwill impairment charge in 2021.

Its shares are the 20th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months. ETI has traded a total volume of 285 million shares, in 4,121 deals, valued at 2.57 billion over the period, with an average of 4.53 million traded shares per session.

For the month of January, the company’s share price grew by 43.68%, from N8.70 at the beginning of the month to N12.50 at the end of the month.

The company has shares outstanding of 18,349,551,215 units and a total market capitalization of N229,369,390,187.50, using its current market price as of yesterday’s close. According to Bloomberg, the company’s P/E ratio currently stands at 2.87, its EPS is 1 kobo and ETI’s share price has grown over 90% YoY.

Other stocks with significant appreciation include;

AIRTELAFRI 33.09%

BUAFOODS 33.06%

NPFMCRFBK 28.24%

On the decliners side, we have SUNUASSUR losing 26.83% leading the charge. This is followed by SOVRENINS and MBENEFITS losing 23.33% and 21.21% respectively.

Are you interested in making money from the stock market but need recommendations on what stock to buy, sell or hold? Check out our Premium Newsletter service