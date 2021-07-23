Recognizing the need to equip boards with strategic and innovative insights required for effective Board performance and delivery in this VUCA times, FITC, the world-class, innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge institution is set to deliver a virtual Board Leadership Programme themed ‘Developing Board Competencies and Leadership Mindset for Board Effectiveness and Business Growth’ on Thursday 29th and Friday 30th of July, 2021.

Giving the complexities of business activities, speed of innovative solutions and disruptions, dynamics in global business landscape and increased expectations from stakeholders, organisations are more than ever before required to demonstrate transformational leadership, capable of driving business decisions and outcomes beyond the usual operations. This leadership direction and strategy is dependent on the quality of the Board and its membership, leadership.

The role of a board member today is quite challenging because of its heightened expectations and convolutions, as well as unique responsibilities and accountabilities. Consequently, increased diversity in the boardroom is not just about gender and ethnicity, but a balance of members with disparate ages, wealth of experience and technical know-how imperative to drive effective Boardroom performance and growth and organizational sustainability. These requisite background and requirements help to offer valuable insights in today’s business environment. Board leadership continually faces new challenges like diversity, sustainability, and digital and technological advancements.

The FITC Board Leadership programme is aimed at exploring and deepening insights to board governance and corporate governance systems, examining strategic roles and leadership direction of the board for business growth and organisational sustainability, accelerating the understanding of core structures and the strategic roles variant committees play for business growth, developing and driving financial intelligence concept and its operations for effective business decisions, discussing perspectives on how Boards can build the resilience and agility imperative to increase organizational success and sustainability and identifying key strategies to successfully navigate the emerging challenges of Board oversight among others.

The FITC Board Leadership programme is specifically designed for Board Chairmen, Directors, Non-Executive Directors, Board Members of financial and non-financial institutions, C-suite and Senior Executives, as well as public and private sector organizations across diverse sectors and other industries in Sub-Sahara Africa who require the requisite competencies, skills and the mindset needed to strategically drive business growth and organizational sustainability.

Speaking on the relevance and timeliness of the programme, Chizor Malize, Managing Director/CEO, FITC, revealed that the work of Board members are never done, and that organizations that train and educate their Board make an important investment in their leadership which in turn, directly impacts the organization.

“To provide effective Board oversight, directors must have the requisite competencies, skills and leadership focus and mindset needed to understand their roles and responsibilities, in the light of global and local business landscape and in adherence to the corporate governance requirements and global best practice. The FITC Board Leadership programme is designed to enhance Board competencies and equip them with the strategic and innovative insights required for effective board performance and delivery at this VUCA times, while exposing them to the nuances of effective board operations and functions for organizational growth and sustainability” Malize noted.

Speaking further, Malize said that Board members will always benefit from continous training and evaluation whether they have years of Board experience or whether it is their first Board director position, becuase of their very strategic roles and responsibilities. Boards need both the right training and tools that will help in driving effective boardroom performance and organizational growth. “FITC is bringing together renowned faculty members with wealth of experience serving on Boards of various organizations, to share knowledge and insights on how Boards can build resilience and agility needed to increase organizational success and sustainability” Malize said.

The renowned faculty for this programme include; Kolapo Lawson, Chairman LandAfrique Holdings, Former Chairman Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Lucy S. Blythe, CEO Phila International London UK, Mustapha Chike-Obi, Chairman Fidelity Bank, Afolake Lawal, Founder and Managing Director, Imperial Law Office, Prof. Joseph Ezigbo, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Falcon Corporation Group, Adaora Ayoade, CEO EZ37 Solutions Limited and Co-Leader Europe, Middle East & Africa, ICF Coach Traning & Community, Yemi Adeola, Chairman of the Board, Lenox Group, Former GMD, Sterling Bank, Olufemi Awoyemi, FCA, Chairman of the Board Proshare Nigeria.

The two-day programme will include practical knowledge and experience sharing sessions on how current and aspiring Board members can be strategically equipped to make more valuable contributions on Boards for accelerated business growth and organizational sustainability.

FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge Learning, Advisory and Research Services to clients in the Financial Services and other sectors, within and outside Nigeria.

Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e., CBN, NDIC, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.

For four decades, FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions. Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors and C-suites.

FITC is a recipient of the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO) ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award, 2020 Business Excellence Award (The BIZZ Award), 2020 Strategy Innovation & Change Award, The International Business Excellence (IBX) Award, among others.