Nigeria has recorded a new spike in Covid-19 infections as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered additional 238 cases and 2 deaths on Wednesday in the country.

This disclosure is contained in a report made by NCDC on Thursday morning and can be seen on its website.

It said the country’s Covid-19 cases continued to rise for 7 consecutive weeks across Africa including Nigeria, confirming possible fear of the outbreak of the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak due to the deadly Delta variant.

The report stated that the 238 additional new cases were reported from 5 states namely Lagos State where a majority of the cases were confirmed on Wednesday with a reported 181 cases, Akwa Ibom with 45 cases, Oyo state with a reported 8 cases, while Ogun and Ekiti states both recorded 2 and 1 cases respectively.

The report pointed out that zero cases were reported for Rivers, Osun, Ondo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, and Nasarawa States, on Wednesday.

The NCDC noted that the country’s confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 170,122 as of July 21 with 164,741 cases discharged across the 36 states of the country and FCT, while active cases stood at 3,251.

The agency stated that 8 people who had recovered from the disease had been discharged from isolation centres across the country adding that with 2 reported fatalities, the country’s total death as a result of the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 2,130.

The NCDC said the country had also tested over 2.4 million samples for the virus out of the country’s roughly 200 million population.

What you should know

The Federal Government had a few days ago placed 6 states namely Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the FCT on red alert in the wake of the confirmation of the Delta variant and the rising number of infections and hospitalisation across the country.

The action by the federal government is part of its preventive measures against the virulent third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly, the NCDC had said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities.