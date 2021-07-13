Touchdown Travels, a travel management agency, launched its new website on Monday, 12th July 2021. It is a platform designed to provide customers with a buffet of travel deals. Touchdown Travels has been in operation for twenty-eight years with four operational locations which include Lagos, Abuja & Port Harcourt.

Specifically, the newly launched website allows benefits such as the lowest deals possible on select airlines, pocket-friendly travel packages, great customer service, 24-hour service.

Travel Services provided include the following:

Flight

Hotel

Airport Transfers

Tours

Visa Assistance

Covid-19 Testing

https://www.touchdowntravels.net

Travel just found a new home.