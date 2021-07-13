The Board of Directors of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB Ltd) have announced the end of service of Adam Nuru as the Managing Director of FCMB Limited.

The Board had earlier reviewed media allegations made in late 2020 against the former MD and did not establish any contravention of its policies.

The Board of Directors of FCMB thanks Mr Nuru for his years of dedicated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Mrs Yemisi Edun, former Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, who had previously served as acting Managing Director has been appointed as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ensuring a seamless transition in leadership.