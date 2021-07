Multi-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Lanre Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, has been confirmed dead.

The announcement of his death was made by the family of the 44 -year-old musician, who passed away in the early hours of Sunday, July 11, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

He is survived by his wife and 3 children.

Details later…