The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the renewal of Dangote Cement Share Buyback Programme effective until the 21st of January, 2022.

According to a notice signed by the deputy secretary of Dangote Group, Edward Imoedemhe, the share buy-back programme will be executed under the approval granted by the Company’s shareholders at the recently concluded Annual General Meeting of the company.

In line with the recent development, the notice stated that the share buyback will be undertaken through an open market offer or self-tender, at a period and term determined by the company, subject to prevailing market conditions.

