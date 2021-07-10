Argentina’s national team fan token recorded an impressive performance as five-time footballer of the year, Lionel Messi eyes his first major silverware with Argentina as La Albiceleste battle arch-rivals, Brazil in the Copa America final scheduled for tomorrow.

At the time of writing this report, the highly demanded token recorded gains of more than 400% with the crypto asset trading at over $8.15.

Recall some weeks ago, these fan tokens had a fixed price of $2 each, amid strong buying pressures among its fans and investors keying on the popularity of the Argentinian national team.

The two-time world football champions will be banking on their captain, Lionel Messi and other stars including Di Maria and Aguero, with a desire to win Argentina’s first tournament since 1993.

A win at the Maracanã Stadium would give the Argentines their 15th Copa América title, while a Brazil win will earn the biggest South American country its tenth.

In an exclusive interview, Joe Grech, Head of Crypto at Chiliz spoke on the unique functionality of fan tokens, saying:

“Fan Tokens, now becoming widely adopted – are the perfect vehicle for bridging the gap between passive fans and active fans – all while rewarding team’s passionate fanbases with huge & exclusive money can’t buy experiences. 99% of fans do not live in the city of which their team’s stadium is, reaching fans in 2021 is a whole new ballgame, one in which we are excelling at.”

The Latin American country became the first national football team using fan tokens to engage with their fans via the Socios.com fan platform. Owners of these fan tokens have had the opportunity to influence what airplane will fly their football team to Brazil and which bus will drive players and coaching staff around the country.

Market commentators opine that leading football teams partnering with Chiliz, a leading sports blockchain, will provide the sports industry with an innovative way to monetize fan support amid disruptions in sporting activities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know

Recent macros reveal fan tokens are fast gaining traction with over $120 million in generated revenue in the past seven months, shared with Socios.com partners.

A number of leading football clubs that include French Paris Saint-Germain, Spanish Barcelona, England’s Manchester City, and Italy’s AC Milan, have also launched their own fan tokens.