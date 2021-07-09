In addition, the Board also disclosed that Prof. Fabian Ajogwu and Mr. Bello Rabiu have been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, with effect from today.

These announcements were made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa.

According to the notice, the changes are in line with the corporate governance principle of refreshing the Board intermittently through an appropriate balance of skills and diversity. Additionally, the firm noted that the replacement for Lord Mark Malloch-Brown is still ongoing and would be announced in due course.

Commenting on the retirement of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako said: “Seplat Energy was very privileged to have had such seasoned intellectuals who made significant contributions to the growth of the Company. We remain grateful to Mr. Dodo, SAN and Lord Malloch-Brown for sharing their wealth of knowledge and vast experiences with the Board and the Company and we wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

To read further, please click here