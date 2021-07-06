Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by + 198.00 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.52% to close at 38,418.04 from 38,220.01.
- Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.93 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.6%.
- The market breadth closed positive as MAYBAKER led 28 Gainers, and 10 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -1,852.68 base points since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
1. MAYBAKER up +9.65% to close at N4.43
2. UAC-PROP up +9.57% to close at N1.03
3. TOTAL up +9.24% to close at N158.40
4. CHIPLC up +9.23% to close at N0.71
5. UPL up +9.21% to close at N1.66
NGX ASI top losers
1. ETERNA down -9.73% to close at N6.77
2. LINKASSURE down -9.41% to close at N0.77
3. UNITYBNK down -8.06% to close at N0.56
4. WAPIC down -5.08% to close at N0.56
5. JAIZBANK down -1.72% to close at N0.57
Outlook
• Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 28 gainers outweighed 10 losers.
• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
