Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by + 198.00 points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.52% to close at 38,418.04 from 38,220.01.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.93 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.6%.

The market breadth closed positive as MAYBAKER led 28 Gainers, and 10 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -1,852.68 base points since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

1. MAYBAKER up +9.65% to close at N4.43

2. UAC-PROP up +9.57% to close at N1.03

3. TOTAL up +9.24% to close at N158.40

4. CHIPLC up +9.23% to close at N0.71

5. UPL up +9.21% to close at N1.66

NGX ASI top losers

1. ETERNA down -9.73% to close at N6.77

2. LINKASSURE down -9.41% to close at N0.77

3. UNITYBNK down -8.06% to close at N0.56

4. WAPIC down -5.08% to close at N0.56

5. JAIZBANK down -1.72% to close at N0.57

Outlook

• Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 28 gainers outweighed 10 losers.

• Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.