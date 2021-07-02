The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +313.45points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.83% to close at 38,212.01.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.76 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.11%.

The market breadth closed positive as NASCON led 23 Gainers, and 15 Losers topped by UPL at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has declined -2,058.71 basepoints since the start of the year.

NGX ASI top gainers

NASCON up +9.76% to close at N15.75 IKEJAHOTEL up +9.59% to close at N1.60 BERGER up +9.52% to close at N9.20 ACADEMY up +9.38% to close at N0.35 TRIPPLEG up +9.09% to close at N0.84

NGX ASI top losers

UPL down -8.98% to close at N1.52 LINKASSURE down -7.61% to close at N0.85 FCMB down -7.46% to close at N3.10 LASACO down -6.33% to close at N1.48 FTNCOCOA down -6.06% to close at N0.31

Outlook