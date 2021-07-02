The stock exchange market made a bullish trend at the end of today’s trading session posting gains that increased the index by +313.45points. The All-Share Index increased by +0.83% to close at 38,212.01.
- The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.76 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.11%.
- The market breadth closed positive as NASCON led 23 Gainers, and 15 Losers topped by UPL at the end of today’s session.
- The stock market has declined -2,058.71 basepoints since the start of the year.
NGX ASI top gainers
- NASCON up +9.76% to close at N15.75
- IKEJAHOTEL up +9.59% to close at N1.60
- BERGER up +9.52% to close at N9.20
- ACADEMY up +9.38% to close at N0.35
- TRIPPLEG up +9.09% to close at N0.84
NGX ASI top losers
- UPL down -8.98% to close at N1.52
- LINKASSURE down -7.61% to close at N0.85
- FCMB down -7.46% to close at N3.10
- LASACO down -6.33% to close at N1.48
- FTNCOCOA down -6.06% to close at N0.31
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend towards the bulls as 23 gainers outweighed 15 losers.
- Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
