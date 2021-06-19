President Muhammadu Buhari has identified high right of way charges and vandalism, as the main factors impeding growth in the digital economy sector, adding that the FG has worked to peg right of way charges to a maximum of N145/linear metre.

The President disclosed this on Friday in a meeting with the board of MTN Group led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, at the State House, Abuja.

What President Buhari said

“We have identified and addressed the key challenges that affected the growth of the digital economy sector. One of such challenges was the high Right of Way costs and another was the vandalisation of critical national infrastructure.

I am happy to note that the Right of Way charges have now been pegged at a maximum of N145/linear metre and I have given directives for the protection of Critical National Infrastructure and this has addressed the issue of vandalisation of such infrastructure. Service providers should always appreciate the effort of government and not undermine it,” he said.

He added that the FG was implementing a number of policies and programmes to ensure that institutions like MTN had a conducive environment for doing business in Nigeria, citing Nigeria’s massive jump in the Global Ease of Doing Business Ranking.

He also urged MTN to continue supporting the FG’s efforts by expanding high-quality connectivity to Nigerians in unserved and underserved areas.

“I recently unveiled and launched the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector. I call on MTN to support the implementation of this Policy and train and engage more Nigerians in your company,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last year that Ekiti State was one of the first states to slash right of way charges to boost I.T development in the country, as it slashed the right of way charges for telecommunications infrastructure from N4,500 to N145 per meter.

“Broadband connectivity across Ekiti state will enhance the ability of the government of Ekiti state to increase economic prosperity; attract new businesses, enhance job growth, extend the reach of affordable, high-quality healthcare, enrich student learning with digital tools, and facilitate access to the digital marketplace,” Governor Fayemi had stated.